Arsenal

I’m a big fan of Mikel Arteta’s project at Arsenal, and look forward to seeing if they can continue their superb start to the season today. The Spaniard was highly rated when he was part of Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff at Manchester City, and now he’s emerging as the main challenger to his old boss in this season’s title race!

For sure Guardiola has had a big influence on Arteta’s ideas and methods, and they have some similarities. I think Arteta is doing an excellent job on tactics, he’s improving a lot as manager; but I’m also told that his relationship with the players is now great and this is a key factor for Arsenal. The atmosphere at the club is really positive right now, and Arteta deserves huge credit, but also Edu for his work as technical director.

Aston Villa

Douglas Luiz has signed a new contract with Aston Villa, valid until June 2026. They’ve been in negotiations since Arsenal failed to sign him on Deadline Day. The Gunners had three bids rejected, because Villa always saw him as untouchable, and now his future has been secured.

Atletico Madrid

The situation is tense because Joao Felix wants to play more, while Diego Simeone is trusting other players in this moment. Atletico Madrid insist they have no intention to sell Joao, as there’s a €350m release clause.

I’m aware there was some speculation about Manchester United in the summer, but there was nothing advanced or concrete with United. Still, I think he’d be a fantastic signing for many European clubs because his potential is enormous, this has been obvious since his days as a youngster at Benfica, so I hope Atletico will keep and trust Joao for present and future.

Barcelona

Xavi: “I’m still positive and optimistic about our project. I will keep working and pushing — but I will never be a problem for Barcelona otherwise I’d go home. I want to be a solution for Barcelona so that’s why I’m here — never a problem.”

Barcelona president Joan Laporta: “The confidence in Xavi remains intact, of course. He knows the club, the system, he is an excellent person and a great coach. Xavi will give us a lot of success.”

Laporta on signings: “We’re working on January market. We’re discussing internally with the board, Xavi and his staff. We’ve the intention to improve our squad, as always.”

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich chief Oliver Kahn: “Sadio Mane only wanted to come to Bayern from Liverpool and not to any other club. He will do great things here. It was the same for Matthijs de Ligt – a player whom almost every top club in Europe wanted to sign, but only wanted to join us.”

Chelsea

Chelsea have released a statement on Reece James’ injury: “Following the knee injury, Reece James visited a specialist this weekend. After consultation, Reece will now undergo a rehabilitation programme and is expected to be out for eight weeks.”

I don’t currently have any information on team selection, so this is just an opinion, but I think Trent Alexander-Arnold is a fantastic right back, more than a right back… I agree with Jurgen Klopp on TAA – I think he deserves to have more space in the England team; but for sure, losing James is a big blow because despite England having many top right-backs, James has been the best Chelsea player in 2022, in my opinion. You want to see the best players at tournaments like the World Cup, so it’s a shame he now looks set to miss out.

Graham Potter on N’Golo Kante’s injury: “It’s a setback, it’s not good news. He’s due to see a consultant at the weekend. It’s not positive news… I can’t give you anymore.”

Juventus

Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved on the future of Massimiliano Allegri: “The President was very clear on Allegri’s future — he stated that the manager is staying. We know there’s a long road ahead, and it will take a while to get out of this situation.”