Exclusive: Kylian Mbappe behaviour won’t put transfer suitors off despite “tense” PSG situation

Kylian Mbappe is not happy at Paris Saint-Germain and looking for a way out due to concerns over the club’s project.

However, this behaviour is unlikely to put top clubs off signing the French superstar, according to Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Mbappe is an elite talent and looks likely to go down as one of the greats of his generation after some dazzling performances down the years, but some fans will surely be questioning how much they want him at their club right now.

Despite his quality, Mbappe has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent months, with plenty of gossip and speculation about his demands at the Parc des Princes.

Romano admits Mbappe was keen for PSG to sign a striker this summer, and part of his reason for wanting to leave is that they didn’t fulfil his wishes.

Still, the transfer news guru still feels the 23-year-old is too good a player to put Europe’s elite off with behaviour like this, while he also insists we don’t know the full story.

“He has several issues, for instance, he wanted the club to sign a new striker this summer, but they didn’t get one. There are also internal problems and issues, and this is why he wants to leave as soon as possible,” Romano said.

“Mbappe has made himself clear, he’s sending a strong message, with this decision coming just a few months after he signed a new contract at PSG. It’s not about the money, he was also offered huge money at Real Madrid but he chose PSG because of the project. Now, he’s not happy about the project, so he wants to find a solution as soon as possible.

? EXCLUSIVE ? ??Kylian Mbappe's family held talks with Arsenal many years ago, when he was a kid. ?Was a deal ever close to completion? Full story ?? — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) October 13, 2022

“It’s a really tense situation, so, what happens in January? I’m told PSG have no intention of selling Mbappe. There will be links with Real Madrid and Premier League clubs, but it’s important to say that at the moment there are no talks. I don’t expect anything for January, but after that, never say never. Things can move quickly, and the Mbappe situation can be a big problem for PSG later on.”

He added: “Some fans have asked me, could top clubs be put off by this Mbappe saga? Honestly, for top stars like Mbappe, I don’t expect big concerns about his “behaviour”. All top clubs want Mbappe as he’s a fantastic football player and he will be a star for many, many years so there are no problems with his requests or ideas.

“I also want to be clear that I’m not judging Mbappe as we have to know what’s really happening internally before giving an opinion.”