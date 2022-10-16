Gary Neville heaps praise on “mesmerising” Liverpool star

Liverpool defeated Manchester City after a sensational counter-attacking goal finished off by Mohamed Salah.

Salah latched on to a long ball from Alisson, expertly turning Joao Cancelo before heading one-on-one with Ederson. The Egyptian did what he does best and dispatched the ball past the goalkeeper to win the game for Liverpool.

Salah has come under criticism this season along with the majority of the Liverpool squad, but they answered the critics today in what was a much-needed win for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Former Manchester United player Gary Neville heaped the praise on Salah after his “mesmerising” game-winning goal.

“This is special. Salah has just reminded us what world-class looks like. The first bit is mesmerising – the turn and strength,” said Neville on Sky Sports.

The old saying ‘form is temporary, class is permanent’ certainly feels right to describe Salah at this moment. The turn and composure to finish past Ederson shows he still has the class to perform at the highest level, it just hasn’t worked out for him and Liverpool for the majority of the season.

Fighting for the title may be a little difficult for Liverpool after the sensational start from Arsenal and with Manchester City rarely dropping points, but beating the latter will certainly help their chances.