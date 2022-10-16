Manchester United are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who would also be open to moving to Old Trafford.

The Slovenia international has been a world class performer for Atletico for a number of years now, but it seems he’s informed those close to him that he’d be open to leaving Madrid for a move to Man Utd, according to Todo Fichajes.

The Red Devils might do well to move for Oblak in the near future, as they have David de Gea nearing the end of his contract, and Todo Fichajes has even suggested that the pair could swap places.

They also mention Oblak’s €100million release clause, though it’s suggested United could end up signing him for less than that.

Still, one imagines there’d also be plenty of United fans who’d be happy for the club to keep De Gea, who is a legendary figure after years of world class performances.

If they do need to replace the Spaniard, however, Oblak seems an ideal candidate, and it looks like he’d be a realistic target as well.