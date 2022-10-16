Exclusive: “The situation is tense” – Summer Man United transfer target is unsettled at current club

Manchester United were linked with Joao Felix during the summer transfer window, but what’s the latest on the player’s situation at Atletico Madrid, and how strong was the Red Devils’ interest?

Fabrizio Romano has the answers in his latest CaughtOffside column on Substack, with the transfer news expert admitting that Felix is currently in a “tense” situation due to a lack of regular opportunities under Diego Simeone.

Man Utd were strongly linked with Felix by sources in Spain, with AS claiming they even had a big-money bid for the Portugal international rejected by Atletico in the summer.

Romano seems less convinced by the United links, but he now admits that Felix is unsettled with his current club, so it seems this could be one to watch in the near future.

“The situation is tense because Joao Felix wants to play more, while Diego Simeone is trusting other players in this moment. Atletico Madrid insist they have no intention to sell Joao, as there’s a €350m release clause,” Romano explained.

“I’m aware there was some speculation about Manchester United in the summer, but there was nothing advanced or concrete with United.

“Still, I think he’d be a fantastic signing for many European clubs because his potential is enormous, this has been obvious since his days as a youngster at Benfica, so I hope Atletico will keep and trust Joao for present and future.”

United fans will surely be intrigued by this major Felix update, as the 22-year-old has long looked like an elite young talent with a big future.

Felix first broke through as a real wonderkid during his Benfica days, and he’s shown moments of real quality in his time in La Liga, even if things aren’t going that well at the moment.

Erik ten Hag would surely do well to snap Felix up as a long-term successor to Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford if the opportunity arises in the months ahead.