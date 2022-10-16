Leeds United star Pascal Struijk has confirmed that he’d be open to signing a new contract at Elland Road.

The 23-year-old has performed well for Jesse Marsch’s side, and fans will surely be glad to hear that he’s happy and settled and could extend his stay with the club.

“At least for now I’m really enjoying myself at Leeds and it would be nice if they were willing to extend my contract. I feel good here and I focus on Leeds,” he said.

“Leeds itself is a nice city. If you’ve just come here, it’s different if you’re used to Rotterdam or Amsterdam, because it’s an industrial city, but the longer you stay there, the more you love the city and people.”

Leeds take on Arsenal in the Premier League this afternoon.