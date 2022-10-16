Farcical scenes as Leeds vs Arsenal clash delayed due to POWER CUT at Elland Road

Arsenal FC Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds United and Arsenal are being made to wait to play today’s Premier League clash due to an early problem with the power at Elland Road.

It seems the game currently cannot go ahead due to issues with the VAR technology meaning the referee cannot make full use of the screen or his headset.

It really is shocking to see this kind of problem affecting a Premier League club in 2022, but here we are…

Leeds and Arsenal fans have paid good money to be here today, and will no doubt hope this match can get going again as soon as possible.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Mason Mount pounces on horrific Tyrone Mings error to give Chelsea the lead
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe responds to Cristiano Ronaldo to Newcastle suggestion
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – why Mbappe is not happy at PSG, could Man Utd pounce for Felix? + more

The Gunners are on a strong run of form at the moment and will be desperate to ensure they can stay top of the Premier League table today.

For now, however, everyone is having to wait until the problem is sorted, and it’s not yet clear how long that might take.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.