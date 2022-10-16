Leeds United defender Liam Cooper says Arsenal players thought Gabriel’s red card should’ve stood despite foul by Patrick Bamford.

The Arsenal defender was sent off after he appeared to kick Patrick Bamford but the referee decided to overturn the the penalty and red card after seeing VAR replay.

“He (the referee) said that Gabriel has been pushed before,” said Cooper. “But I still don’t think it affects the kicking out, he knows what he is doing.

“Speaking to their players as well, I won’t name any names, but they thought exactly the same. That’s what it is and it’s tough for us.” – said Cooper after the game.

Arsenal ended up earning a huge away win with Bukayo Saka scoring the only goal of the game.