Liverpool are following Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia but will face competition from Real Madrid.

Kvaratskhelia has emerged as one of the most exciting young talents in Europe this season in particular. Napoli are unbeaten since April this year and the Georgian winger has played a pivotal role in helping that. The 21-year-old only arrived during the summer transfer window after impressing in his home country.

Making the step up from the Georgian league to play in the Serie A would seem difficult, but Kvaratskhelia has been exceptional in both the league and in the Champions League.

Now, according to his compatriot Lasha Salukadze, speaking to Football News 24, both Real Madrid and Liverpool have been scouting the Napoli winger and he expects Kvaratskhelia to join one of the two in the near future.

After a disappointing season so far, Liverpool could be in the market for reinforcements as early as January. To be sat in the bottom half of the Premier League is unheard of Liverpool and new signings could be necessary if they want to make ground on Arsenal and Manchester City at the top of the league.