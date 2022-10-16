Liverpool have reportedly joined the race to sign Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig.

The player has been linked with Chelsea in recent weeks and Sky Sports recently claimed that the Blues are now closing in on his signature.

It appears that the recent developments have not stopped Liverpool from making their own moves. According to reports, the Reds have sent scouts to watch the player in action during RB Leipzig’s 2-0 win over Celtic in the Champions on Tuesday.

Nkunku has been one of the best attackers in the Bundesliga for over a year now and he has scored 10 goals in 16 games so far this season. A player of his calibre could improve Liverpool in the final third and it remains to be seen whether Jurgen Klopp can fend off the competition from Chelsea and secure his services.

The 24-year-old had scored 35 goals and picked up 20 assists across all competitions last season.

The Reds have not brought in a like-for-like replacement for Sadio Mane since the Senegalese international’s move to Bayern Munich and Nkunku could take up that role in the side.

Currently, Liverpool are overly reliant on Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz in the final third. The likes of Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez have not managed to hit top form yet.