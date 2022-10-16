Liverpool release official statement after vile chants at Anfield

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

Liverpool have released an official statement after Manchester City fans reportedly chanted about a football stadium tragedy.

Unfortunately, after thrilling games between two fascinating sides, the game is often overshadowed by incidents involving the fans. With so much on the line between Liverpool and Manchester City, the supporters often see red and partake in chants or perform actions which are completely unacceptable in the game of football.

Manchester City are set to make a complaint to the Premier League after Pep Guardiola was targeted with coins from Liverpool fans, according to The Telegraph.

More Stories / Latest News
Paul Robinson blames Rodrigo for Leeds United defeat to Arsenal
Manchester City to complain to the Premier League after incident against Liverpool
Gary Neville heaps praise on “mesmerising” Liverpool star

However, it wasn’t just a small section of Liverpool fans who should hang their heads in shame. Liverpool have released an official statement claiming that they are working with the authorities after Manchester City fans reportedly chanted about “football stadium tragedies”.

The report also claims that the concourse in the away end was also vandalised with graffiti.

It’s such a shame that supporters participate in such unacceptable behaviour. The talking points should be about a game between two excellent sides who provided entertainment for millions around the world.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.