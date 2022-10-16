Liverpool rival Man United & Chelsea for transfer of world class midfielder

Liverpool are reportedly the latest Premier League club to show an interest in the potential transfer of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The Netherlands international is emerging as a target for the Reds in their problem position of midfield, according to Sport, and this follows Manchester United and Chelsea looking at him in the summer.

Fabrizio Romano also revealed in his recent CaughtOffside column that he expected Man Utd and Chelsea to continue to monitor De Jong ahead of January, but it seems Liverpool might also be in the frame now.

Jurgen Klopp has had problems in midfield this season, partly due to injuries, but also due to the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho not looking at their best.

There is surely room for a signing like De Jong to come in and give LFC someone with more quality on the ball in the middle of the park, who can dictate from deep in a way that players like Henderson and Fabinho can’t.

This would be a blow for United and Chelsea, though, as they also look in need of new signings in the middle of the park.

De Jong played under Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax, and could be ideal to help the Dutch tactician implement his vision at Old Trafford, while Chelsea have Jorginho nearing the end of his contract and could do with a long-term replacement.