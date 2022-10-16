Liverpool vs Manchester City team news – Jurgen Klopp’s injury ravaged reds

Liverpool are unbeaten at home since March 2021, but they now face one of the best sides in Europe in Manchester City.

With Liverpool struggling heavily with injuries at the moment, Klopp has had to call upon James Milner in an unfamiliar right-back role. Up against Phil Foden, you can’t imagine it’s going to be an easy afternoon for the veteran.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was reportedly injured but is fit enough to be named on the bench against Manchester City.

? TEAM NEWS IS IN ? ? Fabinho partners Virgil van Dijk

? Erling Haaland returns to the team — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 16, 2022

Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland, a deadly partnership so far this season, both start for a Manchester City side overloaded with talent.

Jack Grealish may feel hard done by not to have made the starting eleven after finding some form this season.

The obvious area of attack for Manchester City would be down their left-hand side up against Milner, especially with young Harvey Elliot likely to be in the right centre-midfield role.

Foden, Joao Cancelo, and De Bruyne should get some joy down that left-hand side in what is one of the biggest games this season so far.