Video: Cristiano Ronaldo sulks as Erik ten Hag subs him off in 72nd minute of Man Utd draw with Newcastle

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo did not look at all happy to be subbed off in the 72nd minute of today’s 0-0 draw with Newcastle.

It’s been a frustrating season for the Portugal international, who has struggled to start most games under new manager Erik ten Hag, though he got that opportunity today.

Still, Ronaldo eventually made way for Marcus Rashford and made no attempt to hide his frustration with Ten Hag’s decision…

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Ronaldo is surely a player you’d want on the pitch when you’re chasing a goal, but it’s also fair to say he’s not really delivered the goods this season.

Will the 37-year-old still be a Man Utd player after January?