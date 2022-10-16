Man United have surprisingly done something more than any other team since Fergie retired

Manchester United have apparently drawn 0-0 more than any other Premier League team since the retirement of legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

The Red Devils dropped more points this afternoon with a goalless draw at home to Newcastle, with Cristiano Ronaldo seeing a cheeky effort at goal chalked off by the referee.

Man Utd were frustrated by Eddie Howe’s side, and this is far from the first time that they’ve had an afternoon like this in the post-Fergie era.

See below as Opta now make it 31 0-0 draws in the Premier League since the start of the 2013/14 season, when David Moyes replaced Ferguson as manager…

31 – Today was Manchester United’s 76th Premier League goalless draw, 31 of which have come since Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013 (41%) – the most of any side in the competition since the start of 2013-14. Stilted. pic.twitter.com/cQUsbCemII — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 16, 2022

Erik ten Hag’s side seem to have a real problem in front of goal, and it’s something that continues to hurt the new manager.

Ronaldo has not been at his best, but has also not been given that many opportunities, while others like Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have also been below-par for most of the season so far.