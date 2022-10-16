Video: Man United star Cristiano Ronaldo booked after cheeky goal attempt

Cristiano Ronaldo tried a cheeky effort on goal as he took the ball off Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope, but it was ruled out.

The Manchester United forward immediately protested, insisting he felt the ball was technically in play, but it hasn’t stood, and Ronaldo ended up being booked for his complaints…

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Ronaldo showed great imagination to try this trick, but it hasn’t paid off for him on this occasion, and it remains 0-0 at Old Trafford in what has been a close game so far.