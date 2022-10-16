Manchester United scouts watched £60m-rated star in action against Chelsea

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Portuguese attacker Rafael Leao.

The player has a contract with the Italian giants until the summer of 2024 and he is unwilling to sign a long-term extension with AC Milan.

According to the Mirror, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag remains an admirer of the 23-year-old and has recently sent scouts to watch the player in action during AC Milan’s Champions League ties with Chelsea.

The report further adds that Leao could cost around £60million.

Although Leao barely impressed in those games, he has been a key player for Milan since joining the club. The 23-year-old played a key role in helping them win the Scudetto last year and he notched up 14 goals and 12 assists across all competitions.

He has had an impressive start to the current campaign as well, scoring four goals and assisting seven in just 12 appearances.

The Red Devils could certainly use a quality left-sided winger and Leao would be a superb long-term acquisition. His arrival would also allow Marcus Rashford to take up the number nine role permanently.

Summer signing Antony has already made the right-wing position his own since his arrival.

Ten Hag is looking to build a squad for the future and Leao would be quite a coup for the Old Trafford outfit.