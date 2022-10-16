Manchester City to complain to the Premier League after incident against Liverpool

Manchester City are to complain to the Premier League after an incident against Liverpool that saw coins thrown at Pep Guardiola.

Liverpool defeated Manchester City in what was a sensational game, with the Merseyside club showing signs of being back to their best.

Unfortunately, the game could be overshadowed by an incident which saw Liverpool supporters throw coins at Manchester City manager Guardiola, and according to The Telegraph, Manchester City will make a complaint to the Premier League after the incident.

The incident allegedly occurred after Phil Foden’s goal was disallowed after VAR decided Erling Haaland fouled Fabinho in the build-up.

Unfortunately, it’s always a small minority of fans who partake in these sort of antics which give football fans a bad name.

Hopefully the FA and the Premier League are able to find the culprits and give them sufficient punishment and there’s no place in football for the incidents that we saw in the game. The talking points following this fixture between two of the elite sides in Europe should be surrounding the thrilling contest on the football pitch.