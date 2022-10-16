Manchester United make enquiry for Inter Milan star but face competition from PSG

Manchester United have made an enquiry for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez but will face competition from PSG.

With Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract at Manchester United expiring next summer, a new striker could be in the pipeline for Erik ten Hag’s side.

The Portuguese veteran is 37 years old and is already showing signs of not being the player he once was, so bringing in a replacement for the long term would be some smart business.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United have submitted an enquiry to Inter Milan regarding the possibility of signing Martinez, but they will face competition from PSG.

Martinez managed 21 league goals last season for Inter Milan and has started this season with four goals in the league so far. The Argentine international would be an excellent addition to Manchester United and at the age of 25, he still has plenty of his career ahead of him.

Linking up with his Argentina teammate and namesake Lisandro Martinez could be a possibility in the near future, but the competition from PSG won’t make it easy for Manchester United.

