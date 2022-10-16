Man United crowd losing patience with struggling star, Newcastle player “bullying him”, says journalist

Manchester United FC Newcastle United FC
Manchester United midfielder Fred has been singled out for a poor performance in the first half of today’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United.

The 29-year-old Brazil international has often had his critics throughout his time at Old Trafford, and it seems he’s once again struggling to win over the crowd with a below-par display in the middle of the park this afternoon.

See below as Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst says the home crowd are losing their patience with Fred, while Sean Longstaff is described as “bullying” the former Shakhtar Donetsk man so far in this afternoon’s match…

United have had issued in midfield for some time, and they’re clearly missing the presence of Christian Eriksen in the centre today, with Fred just not up to that job, based on what we’ve seen so far.

MUFC won’t exactly have been expecting an easy win this afternoon, but it’s still not been good enough from Erik ten Hag’s side, who recently started to show a bit more promise with some high-profile wins at home against Liverpool and Arsenal.

