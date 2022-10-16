Manchester United vs Newcastle team news – Marcus Rashford drops to the bench

Marcus Rashford was named on the bench for Manchester United vs Newcastle, with Cristiano Ronaldo making just his second league start of the season.

Ronaldo has endured a difficult start to the season for Manchester United and his only start came in a 4-0 drumming against Brentford.

Since then, Erik ten Hag has opted to only use the attacker from the bench, but he’s been given his opportunity to show what he can do against Newcastle on Sunday afternoon, as seen below.

Newcastle are without two key players against Manchester United in Alexander Isak and Allan Saint-Maximin. Joe Willock is only fit enough for the bench, which gives Sean Longstaff a rare start.

Ten Hag has also given a rare start to Fred, with Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen both not in the squad.

There’s also a rare bench appearance for Manchester United, with 17-year-old Kobbie Mainoo making the squad. The youngster recently trained with the United first-team and is a central midfielder who helped United win the FA Youth Cup last season.