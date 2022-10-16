Video: Mason Mount scores a screamer to put Chelsea 2-0 up vs Aston Villa

Chelsea star Mason Mount is having a great game today, with the England international netting his second of the afternoon with an absolute beauty of a free-kick.

Watch below for this screamer from Mount, who got the perfect combination of power and placement to curve this long-range effort in and to double Graham Potter’s side’s lead against Aston Villa…

Villa had made a good go of this game, with some first half goalkeeper heroics from Kepa Arrizabalaga keeping them out after Mount’s early opener.

Now, however, Mount has struck again to ensure it will surely now be Chelsea who come away with all three points at Villa Park this afternoon.