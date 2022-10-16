Pundit Paul Robinson blasted Leeds striker Rodrigo for the mistake he made during Arsenal game on Sunday.

Leeds suffered a tough narrow defeat and the only goal was scored after Rodrigo passed a long ball to Arsenal player before Saka scored the only goal of the game.

He said on Optus Sport: “I don’t know what he was thinking. It’s a long, hopeful ball across the field to his own left-back. It put Leeds in all sorts of trouble. There’s no ball to play. That’s a real blow. It’s not on. There was no ball for him to play there.”

The Yorkshire club has plenty of chances to tie the game but Patrick Bamford missed the penalty and also had a goal disallowe for an offensive foul on Gabriel.