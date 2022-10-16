Everton are looking to tie Anthony Gordon down to a new long-term contract but his contract talks have stalled.

The 21-year-old has been a key player for Frank Lampard and he helped the Toffees escape relegation last season.

The winger was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea during the summer transfer window but the Merseyside outfit managed to hold on to him in the end.

According to latest reports, the player wants wages befitting of his status in the side and his entourage are looking for a salary of around £100,000-per-week. The player is reportedly valued at £60 million by the Toffees.

Gordon is already an important player for Everton and he is likely to improve further with experience. At 21, he is far from the finished product.

Everton will hope that he can continue developing in the next few seasons and establish himself as a Premier League star. Losing him anytime soon would be a blow for the club.

It remains to be seen whether the two parties can come to an agreement now.

Gordon has scored twice in eight Premier League games this season and he will be crucial to Lampard’s hopes of guiding his side to a respectable finish in the league.

There is no report of Chelsea pursuing the player in January but one has to wonder whether the current developments will encourage the Blues to try their luck once again.