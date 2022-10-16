Video: Federico Valverde drills in powerful strike to make it Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona

Real Madrid are 2-0 up against bitter rivals Barcelona in El Clasico this afternoon thanks to a superb strike by Federico Valverde.
Watch below as the Uruguay international fires in a low and powerful effort from the edge of the box to double Carlo Ancelotti’s side’s lead in this crucial La Liga fixture…
????! ???? ?????? 2-0 ????????? (????????) pic.twitter.com/Peer1vQFP6
— EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) October 16, 2022
Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports
VALVERDE pic.twitter.com/8M6SLlOfGC
— Mattar Federico Valverde Diniz??? ?? (@Gust4v0___) October 16, 2022
Pictures courtesy of ESPN
Madrid will now surely be heavy favourites to take all three points here, in what could end up being a big result in the context of this season’s title race in Spain.
