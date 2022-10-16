Video: Federico Valverde drills in powerful strike to make it Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona

Real Madrid are 2-0 up against bitter rivals Barcelona in El Clasico this afternoon thanks to a superb strike by Federico Valverde.

Watch below as the Uruguay international fires in a low and powerful effort from the edge of the box to double Carlo Ancelotti’s side’s lead in this crucial La Liga fixture…

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Pictures courtesy of ESPN

Madrid will now surely be heavy favourites to take all three points here, in what could end up being a big result in the context of this season’s title race in Spain.

