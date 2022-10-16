Tottenham star reduced to tears as Conte confirms injury blow

Tottenham Hotspur picked up a 2-0 win over Everton in the Premier League yesterday.

Goals from Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg sealed an important victory for Antonio Conte’s side. However, they were handed a cruel injury blow.

Brazilian forward Richarlison had to go off in the 52nd minute with a calf injury. While the true extent of the damage is yet to be determined, the Brazilian seems worried about missing the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

The 25-year-old joined Tottenham at the start of the season and he has been quite useful for them despite not being a regular starter. Richarlison was reduced to tears in the post-match presser as he revealed that it is his dream to play the World Cup for his country and he is hoping that he can recover in time for the showpiece event later this year.

Richarlison said to ESPN: “It’s kind of hard to say because it’s close to the realization of my dream [the World Cup]. I’ve already suffered a similar injury to this but I hope it can heal as soon as possible.

“The last time when I was at Everton, I was out of action for about two months.

“I know it’s hard to talk at this moment, but let’s see, I’ll recover. I have a scan on Monday but even walking hurts. I have to stay positive if I want to go to Qatar.

“It’s all so close, it’s about a month to go, and we’ve been getting ready, working every day so that nothing serious can happen. Unfortunately, today I had this calf injury, but now it’s just a matter of waiting, doing the treatment every day so that I can recover as soon as possible.”

Richarlison emocionado, conversou agora com a @ESPNBrasil na zona mista, saiu de muletas do estádio, chorando, vídeo em breve nas redes e site. pic.twitter.com/FxptPp4S8K — Joao Castelo-Branco (@j_castelobranco) October 15, 2022

While his absence might not be a massive blow for Brazil because of the number of options at their disposal, it would be a devastating blow for the player personally. Richarlison has worked hard to cement a place for himself in the national team set up and he would have dreamt of making his mark in a major event like the World Cup.

Conte said: “For sure, for Manchester United, he is out. He felt something in his calf and he won’t be available for the game against United. I think he needs a bit of time to recover.

“It is a pity because we are talking about a player who give us a lot of quality but at the same time also he is strong. He improves our intensity.”