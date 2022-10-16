Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga made and outstanding triple save to deny Aston Villa and keep his side ahead.

Kepa has struggled to find a regular place in the Chelsea side since Edouard Mendy was brought to the club, but he’s started every game under Graham Potter this season.

He’s repaying the faith in him and his triple save against Aston Villa is better than any goalkeeping moment you’ll see all season.

Pictures below from Sky Sports.

An outstanding ?????? save from Kepa! ?? pic.twitter.com/e4BR7qENT5 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 16, 2022

Kepa is finally beginning to repay the hefty price tag that Chelsea paid for him.