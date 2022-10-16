Video: Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa makes outstanding triple save to deny Aston Villa

Aston Villa FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga made and outstanding triple save to deny Aston Villa and keep his side ahead.

Kepa has struggled to find a regular place in the Chelsea side since Edouard Mendy was brought to the club, but he’s started every game under Graham Potter this season.

He’s repaying the faith in him and his triple save against Aston Villa is better than any goalkeeping moment you’ll see all season.

Pictures below from Sky Sports.

More Stories / Latest News
Farcical scenes as Leeds vs Arsenal clash delayed due to POWER CUT at Elland Road
Video: Mason Mount pounces on horrific Tyrone Mings error to give Chelsea the lead
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe responds to Cristiano Ronaldo to Newcastle suggestion

Kepa is finally beginning to repay the hefty price tag that Chelsea paid for him.

More Stories Kepa Arrizabalaga

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.