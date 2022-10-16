Video: EFL game delayed as goalposts have to be sawed due to being too big

Hull City FC
Posted by

Hull City vs Birmingham City was delayed as the goals were too big and had to be sawed two inches smaller.

It’s not often you see a goalpost being sawed before a game kicks off. Unfortunately, one of the officials spotted that the goal was slightly too big before kick-off, and the game had to be delayed as a result, as seen in the video below.

With Hull sat just above the relegation zone, they may have been hoping that making the goals bigger was their only hope of scoring more goals.

