Hull City vs Birmingham City was delayed as the goals were too big and had to be sawed two inches smaller.

It’s not often you see a goalpost being sawed before a game kicks off. Unfortunately, one of the officials spotted that the goal was slightly too big before kick-off, and the game had to be delayed as a result, as seen in the video below.

Hull City vs Birmingham City has been delayed because the goals are too big ? They are currently being sawed 2 inches smaller ? pic.twitter.com/fMMoQOdoyE — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 16, 2022

With Hull sat just above the relegation zone, they may have been hoping that making the goals bigger was their only hope of scoring more goals.