Erik ten Hag has given an explanation as to why both Marcus Rashford and Christian Eriksen have been dropped for Manchester United.

Rashford and Eriksen have both played a key role for Manchester United in recent weeks. Rashford looked back to his best in the Europa League on Thursday and Eriksen has relished the chance to play in a deeper role.

However, Eriksen wasn’t named in the squad against Newcastle on Sunday and Rashford was named on the bench, and Ten Hag has explained the reason for their absence.

? "Eriksen is ill and also Rashford is under the weather, so not 100% fit." Erik ten Hag explains why Eriksen is missing from the #MUFC squad and Rashford only makes the bench pic.twitter.com/8DDvUrbYUb — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 16, 2022

Luckily for Manchester United, it’s only illness that’s keeping the two players either out of the squad or not starting, so shouldn’t be affecting them long-term.