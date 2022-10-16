Video: Erik ten Hag explains reasoning behind two key absences for Manchester United

Erik ten Hag has given an explanation as to why both Marcus Rashford and Christian Eriksen have been dropped for Manchester United.

Rashford and Eriksen have both played a key role for Manchester United in recent weeks. Rashford looked back to his best in the Europa League on Thursday and Eriksen has relished the chance to play in a deeper role.

However, Eriksen wasn’t named in the squad against Newcastle on Sunday and Rashford was named on the bench, and Ten Hag has explained the reason for their absence.

Luckily for Manchester United, it’s only illness that’s keeping the two players either out of the squad or not starting, so shouldn’t be affecting them long-term.

