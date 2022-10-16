Video: Jurgen Klopp fumes as Anthony Taylor gives the Liverpool boss a red card

Jurgen Klopp was left fuming after referee Anthony Taylor gave the Liverpool manager a red card.

Klopp certainly wasn’t happy with the decision, which you’d imagine was for something he said to one of the officials.

The Liverpool boss has rarely stayed calm or quiet on the side-line and a huge fixture against Manchester City wasn’t going to be any different.

Pictures below from ESPN, beinsports, and USA Network.

Klopp won’t mind though, as Liverpool went on to beat Manchester City and gain ground on the Champions League places.