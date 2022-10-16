Video: Mason Mount pounces on horrific Tyrone Mings error to give Chelsea the lead

Mason Mount pounced on a terrible Tyrone Mings error to give Chelsea the lead against Aston Villa.

The ball was delivered into the Aston Villa box, where Mings had to clear the ball with a simple header.

Somehow, the England international only managed to head the ball towards his own goal, where Mount was there to guide the ball past Emi Martinez.

Pictures below from Peacock, Sky Sports, and EPSN.

Mount won’t care whether he was gifted the opportunity or not, especially as it was his first goal of the season in the Premier League.

