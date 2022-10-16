Video: Mohamed Salah scores sensational counter-attacking goal for Liverpool

Mohamed Salah scored a sensational counter-attacking goal for Liverpool to take the lead against Manchester City.

Alisson looked to play quickly after a disappointing delivery into the box from Manchester City was caught with ease. With Salah one versus one against Joao Cancelo, Alisson launched the ball towards Salah who expertly spun past Cancelo before approaching Ederson one-on-one.

The Egyptian dispatched expertly after missing a chance earlier, taking the lead for Liverpool.

Pictures below from NBC Sports, Sky Sports, and Beinsports.

A HUGE GOAL FOR LIVERPOOL! Mohamed Salah with the goal ? pic.twitter.com/8Oab0vebHx — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 16, 2022

Salah sent Cancelo back to the cleaners???????pic.twitter.com/y1FaRYgx39 — ?? (@LuisDiazzler) October 16, 2022

After missing a one-on-one earlier in the game, Salah will be delighted to have beaten Ederson this time.