West Ham man could be punished for refusing to sign new contract

West Ham could be set to axe Harrison Ashby in the January transfer window following his refusal to sign a new contract.

The 20-year-old has failed to make the West Ham squad in recent times, and it’s led to growing speculation over his long-term future at the London Stadium.

According to latest reports, it seems that Hammers boss David Moyes could be punishing Ashby for his recent refusal to commit to a new deal with the club.

It now looks like Ashby could be sent on his way in January when the transfer window re-opens.

This is unfortunate as Ashby looks a promising young talent, but it seems increasingly clear that his future lies away from the east London club.