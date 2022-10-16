West Ham United manager David Moyes has suggested that summer signing Flynn Downes needs to do a bit more for the team.

The Scottish tactician has conceded that Downes might need a bit more time, but that he would like to see him expanding his game.

“It takes time and if everybody wants to see people right away, they’ve got to trust the manager,” Moyes told football.london. “The manager is seeing it and doing the right thing and my experience will tell me. Flynn has done very well in the two games.

“Bits of last night, very good. Bits of it, he has to do better. He needs to start expanding his game as a midfield player. But he’s got a lot of good things going for him. I’ll bring him on at the right speed and the right time. But I’ve been pleased with what he’s been doing.”

West Ham fans will surely recognise Downes’ potential, and he’ll do well to take Moyes’ advice on board.