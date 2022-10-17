AC Milan are reportedly interested in landing West Ham loanee Nikola Vlasic, according to Calciopolis.

The 25-year-old is enjoying his loan spell at Torino but the £19m price-tag could be too much for his current club and AC Milan are seen as frontrunners to sign him on permanent deal.

Vlasic has failed to make an impact at London Stadium and with the arrivals of Paqueta, Maxwel Cornet and Scamacca, his future at West Ham looks bleak.

West Ham will be looking to sell Croatian star when his loan deal ends next summer and are content on selling him for a cut-price fee despite paying for him £30m in 2021.