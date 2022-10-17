Arsenal looking to bring in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic with PSG and Juventus ready to battle it out with the Premier League club.

Milinkovic-Savic’s Lazio future could be in doubt with just 18 months left on his current deal. As relayed by the Daily Mail, the president of Lazio has now claimed any interested club will have to pay €120m for the midfielder, despite his contract running out in 18 months time.

His agent has spoken out on his contract situation, explaining that they will discuss with Lazio after the World Cup, as seen in the tweet below.

Milinkovi?-Savi?’s agent Kezman on potential transfer: “Sergej has just 18 months left on his contract, we will have to discuss about his situation with Lazio after the World Cup”, tells CorSport. ??? #transfers Lazio president Lotito was clear: he wants €120m for Milinkovi?. pic.twitter.com/ukwLs9kOnR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 13, 2022

Now, according to Fichajes, Arsenal, PSG, and Juventus are looking to take advantage of his contract situation and could make a move for the midfielder in the near future.

Despite the Lazio president demanding a hefty fee for Milinkovic-Savic, there will come a point where his price tag will drop as they look to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

The signing of Milinkovic-Savic would be some smart business of Arsenal at the right price, especially due to the injury record of Thomas Partey.