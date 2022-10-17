Aaron Ramsdale enrages Leeds fans as he taunts them during Arsenal victory

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale took it upon himself to really wind up the home fans as his team beat Leeds 1-0 at Elland Road on Sunday.

Watch the video clip below as the Arsenal shot-stopper enjoys the opportunity to taunt the Leeds fans behind his goal on the way to a 1-0 win for Mikel Arteta’s side…

Arsenal got a bit lucky with this one as a late red card and penalty were overturned by VAR, but Gooners won’t be too bothered now as they’re four points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

