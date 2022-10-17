Exclusive: Arsenal “ready” to strengthen in two positions in January transfer window to aid unexpected title challenge

Arsenal will be ready to pounce on any opportunities in the January transfer window after making an unexpectedly strong start to the season.

The Gunners find themselves four points clear at the top of the Premier League table after nine wins from their first ten league matches, and Fabrizio Romano admits that they didn’t quite expect to find themselves in this position.

Arsenal narrowly missed out on a place in the top four last season due to a late collapse, but Romano has revealed in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that they were always optimistic going into the new campaign.

The transfer news expert adds that Arsenal are likely to be on alert in January in case any opportunities emerge in midfield and out wide that could strengthen their title challenge.

Although Romano is not yet sure of specific targets AFC might go for, he named Youri Tielemans, who is nearing the end of his contract at Leicester City, as someone he thinks could be ideal for Mikel Arteta’s side.

“Arsenal have always been optimistic for this season, but not expecting to be top of the league and four points clear in October,” Romano said.

“They will keep going step by step, game by game with the aim to improve the whole project with new contracts, new players in the future and more.

“They will be ready in case there will be good opportunities; midfielder and winger were two possibilities considered in the summer and still in the potential plans, but it depends on the players.

“I think Arsenal need at least one more midfielder to help Arteta’s rotation, I’d have loved to see Youri Tielemans there.”

Tielemans certainly looks like he could be a good fit for Arsenal after his fine performances for Leicester down the years, and his contract situation likely means he’ll be a realistic and affordable target this winter, though they may also decide to wait until the summer to sign him on a free.