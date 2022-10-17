Arsenal star to give himself another year after considering leaving during the summer

Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga has spoken out on his future after considering leaving the club during the summer transfer window.

Lokonga struggled to cement a regular place in the Arsenal side last campaign, and due to a resurgence in form from Granit Xhaka in the last few months, this season is no different.

The Belgian midfielder currently finds himself behind Xhaka and Thomas Partey in the pecking order and he’s now spoken out in an interview with DH, discussing his future at the club and whether he was close to leaving during the summer transfer window.

“It’s a personal decision [to stay]. I wanted to give myself another year to stay at Arsenal and then see what happens. I think I have the qualities to succeed here. Last season, I didn’t perform at my best level. I still have things to prove,” said Lokonga.

Lokonga is still only 22 years old, so not being a regular starter in a team who currently sit top of the Premier League isn’t anything to be ashamed of. However, if the Belgian international wants to add to his one appearance for his country, then playing regularly at club level will be necessary.

“At the end of last season, I almost snapped. I called my agent to ask him if staying at Arsenal was a good idea. He comforted me in my choice, even though I know I need to start more often to develop,” added Lokonga.

It remains to be seen whether staying at Arsenal was the right decision for him, as there’s no doubt he will have to remain patient to get a regular run in the first-team.