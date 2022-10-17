Bundesliga star backs Liverpool to ‘get back to the top’ after beating Man City

Liverpool picked up a 1-0 win over Manchester Ciy in the Premier League yesterday and Sadio Mane has reacted to the result.

Mohamed Salah scored the match-winning goal in the 76th minute to send the Reds into the top half and Jurgen Klopp’s side will now look to build on the performance and put together a winning run.

Liverpool had picked up a 7-1 win over Rangers in the midweek prior to the City clash and it seems that they have turned a corner now.

Former Liverpool star Sadio Mane, who joined Bayern Munich at the start of the season has now reacted to his former side’s win over Manchester City. Mane has been involved in multiple high-octane clashes between the two clubs and he knows what it takes to win these games.

The Senegalese international has backed Liverpool to get back to the top after the win. He also backed the manager and the players to get it right in the coming weeks and sort out their slump.

Mane revealed that he could not watch the game as he was on the bus with his Bayern teammates. The German outfit picked up a 5-0 win over Freiburg yesterday, with Mane scoring for his side.

As quoted by Goal.com, Mane said: “I’m very happy for the boys that they beat City. I couldn’t watch because we were on the bus. I have a lot of faith in the boys and the coach that they’ll get back to the top!”.

Liverpool were 11th in the table prior to the City game and they are up to 8th now. The Reds are six points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea and they will look to close that gap in their next few games.