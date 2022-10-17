Chelsea eyeing move for Ligue 1 striker in January

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea are eyeing a move for Lille striker Jonathan David in the January transfer window.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang brought in as a short-term solution to Chelsea’s striker problem, Graham Potter may look to sign a new attacker in the January transfer window.

Aubameyang, now 33 years old, won’t be able to play at the top level for too much longer, so bringing in a younger striker to rival him and eventually take over from him could be a priority for Chelsea.

Now, according to Jeunes Footeux, Chelsea are considering making a move for Lille striker David in the January transfer window.

Jonathan David in action for Lille.
More Stories / Latest News
Former Tottenham manager holding out for reunion amid Aston Villa links
The reason why Arsenal vs Manchester City has been postponed
Ballon d’Or full list announced as first Frenchman wins the award since Zinedine Zidane

David has started the season in scintillating form, scoring nine times in eleven league games for Lille. The 22-year-old has never scored less than ten league goals in a full season and could be a smart signing for Chelsea.

Lille have struggled financially recently, so Chelsea could pick themselves up a bargain in David. The report claims that David would be open to the right move in January, and Champions League club Chelsea could be a tempting option for the Canadian.

More Stories Jonathan David

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.