Chelsea eyeing move for Ligue 1 striker in January

Chelsea are eyeing a move for Lille striker Jonathan David in the January transfer window.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang brought in as a short-term solution to Chelsea’s striker problem, Graham Potter may look to sign a new attacker in the January transfer window.

Aubameyang, now 33 years old, won’t be able to play at the top level for too much longer, so bringing in a younger striker to rival him and eventually take over from him could be a priority for Chelsea.

Now, according to Jeunes Footeux, Chelsea are considering making a move for Lille striker David in the January transfer window.

David has started the season in scintillating form, scoring nine times in eleven league games for Lille. The 22-year-old has never scored less than ten league goals in a full season and could be a smart signing for Chelsea.

Lille have struggled financially recently, so Chelsea could pick themselves up a bargain in David. The report claims that David would be open to the right move in January, and Champions League club Chelsea could be a tempting option for the Canadian.