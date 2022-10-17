“He’s a terrific talent” – Pundit reserves special praise for Chelsea star who “can play anywhere”

Chelsea attacking midfielder Mason Mount has earned special praise from former Premier League player Danny Murphy after his superb brace for the Blues in their 2-0 win against Aston Villa at the weekend.

Mount netted with a deft finish in the first half and then powered home a stunning long-range free-kick in the second, giving Graham Potter’s side an important three points in a tricky game where Villa also had plenty of good chances.

It’s fair to say Murphy is a big fan of what Mount contributes to this Chelsea team, with the Match of the Day pundit describing the England international as an intelligent and versatile player.

It’s not quite clear what Mount’s best position is, as he’s appeared both centrally and out wide throughout his career, whilst also sometimes playing quite an advanced role, and sometimes a little deeper.

Murphy liked what he saw of Mount in the role he’s playing since Potter became manager, telling Match of the Day, as quoted by the Metro: “He got on the ball and he showed moments of quality which were rare for Chelsea. He’s a terrific talent, he can play anywhere.

“He plays all the games, his versatility helps him. Today he played no.10. Early in the game he showed great awareness and yes it’s a mistake by Mings but you’ve still got to have the awareness to anticipate the mistake, which he did.

“The thing when he plays central is he knows how to find space. Whether it’s drifting deeper or sometimes he’ll drift wide to where the space is. He’s just a really intelligent footballer.

“His first goals of the season would you believe. it’s no coincidence that every manager that comes in keeps playing him every game.”