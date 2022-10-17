Chelsea willing to pay €8m a year to bring PSG target to the Premier League

Chelsea are willing to pay €8m per year to bring PSG target Milan Skriniar to Stamford Bridge.

Skriniar is out of contract at Inter Milan at the end of the season and there’s no sign of a new contract on the horizon. The Slovakian defender will be able to speak to clubs in January if Inter fail to tie him down to a new deal.

The 27-year-old is a regular for the Italian side, so it’s likely that they will be keen to extend his current contract, even if it’s just to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

According to Calcio Mercato, Inter are willing to offer the defender €6m a year, but two European clubs are looking to offer him a pay rise to prise him away from Italy.

PSG and Chelsea are reportedly willing to offer Skriniar €8m a year to leave Inter Milan, which could tempt the defender to try to ply his trade in a new league.

Despite bringing in Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly in the summer transfer window, Chelsea may be looking to sign a defender with a view to the longer term, with Thiago Silva reaching the latter stages of his career.