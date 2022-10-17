Eric Dier says Spurs teammate is ‘getting better and better’ following latest win

Eric Dier believes Harry Kane is ‘getting better and better’ with every passing game.

Although Erling Haaland has stolen most of the back page headlines following his incredible start to life in the Premier League after netting 15 league goals in just 10 games, Kane’s contributions to Spurs cannot be forgotten.

Having netted nine goals in the same number of appearances for Antonio Conte’s Lilywhites, the prolific 29-year-old is once again having a campaign to remember.

Kane’s most recent goal, which he converted from the spot, came during Spurs’ two-nil victory over Everton last weekend, and teammate Dier could not be more thankful to his compatriot.

Speaking about Kane to Football London after Saturday’s game against the Toffees, Dier, who may also be expecting to make Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man World Cup squad from this winter’s tournament in Qatar, said: “I think he’s getting better and better every game.

“I think it’s nine goals in ten games. He doesn’t really get too fussed about what’s going on outside of him and keeps performing.

“Of course, he’s one of the best penalty-takers in the world.

“The more you take, there’s always a chance he might miss one. But he’s one of the best at it.”

