Erik Ten Hag admits Man United are better when 30-year-old plays

Erik ten Hag has admitted that Manchester United suffer when they’re without midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen, 30, joined the Red Devils on a free transfer during the summer.

Despite being a top player, fans would have been forgiven for thinking the experienced midfielder would serve as a rotation option for Bruno Fernandes, but that hasn’t been the case. The Denmark international, since his arrival, has become one of Ten Hag’s most important players.

Prior to last weekend’s game against Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United, Eriksen had started all of United’s first eight Premier League matches, forming a good relationship with his teammates in the process.

However, ruled out due to illness, the former Spurs and Inter Milan playmaker understandably failed to make his manager’s matchday squad to face Howe’s in-form Magpies, and it showed.

MORE: Premier League set for US-based pre-season tournament

Having struggled to breach the Geordies’ backline, Eriksen’s creativity and awareness were sorely missed and Ten Hag, who watched his side limp to a 0-0 draw, has hinted that he’ll need the Dane back if his side are to improve their chances of beating Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur during mid-week.

“We miss him when he’s not available,” Ten Hag told Viaplay, via the official Manchester United website.

“But we have a squad and another 11 players on the pitch. So then we have to construct another team and we can bring players from the bench, who are all good.

“I can’t tell [if he will face Spurs]. I know you’re from Denmark, and want to know, and I want to express he’s played fantastic, in this moment, for us. In our team, he really contributes to what we are at this moment.

“I don’t know if he will be available for Wednesday but I hope [so], of course.”