Fabrizio Romano confirms there is a “serious possibility” Chelsea star will leave next summer

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that there is a serious possibility that Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante will leave the club on a free transfer next summer.

Kante’s contract at Chelsea currently expires at the end of the season. The French international was recently ruled out of the upcoming World Cup due to an injury which will keep him out of action for around three months.

Kante has played a pivotal role in Chelsea’s success in recent years, but has started to struggle with injuries of late.

Now, according to transfer journalist Romano, there’s a good chance he could leave Chelsea next summer.

“There are serious chances for Kante to leave Chelsea as a free agent. As of now, the situation is complicated in negotiations, so we have to consider Kante to leave Chelsea on a free as a serious, serious possibility,” said Romano, speaking on his Youtube channel.

Despite being a key player for Chelsea over the years, bringing in a young, up-and-coming midfielder as his replacement wouldn’t be the worst idea. Kante’s best years are behind him and if his injury struggles continue, then Graham Potter will be unable to rely on him.

A new deal could have been possible for Kante before his recent injury, but it could be the tip of the iceberg for Chelsea who may actively search for a long-term replacement.