Fabrizio Romano does not believe Manchester United necessarily need to be planning for a January transfer window move to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Red Devils endured a frustrating afternoon at home to Newcastle yesterday, with Eddie Howe’s side coming away with a point after a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo started the game, which has been something of a rarity for him at Man Utd since Erik ten Hag took over as manager this season, but he didn’t have his most influential performance, and was later subbed off, and cut a frustrated figure as he left the pitch.

Romano believes this is just a blip and that this United side can get back to scoring more goals soon, though he also suggested that a top young forward like Lille’s Jonathan David could be one worth looking at for Ten Hag’s side, as well as other top clubs.

Writing in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack, Romano said: “Man Utd struggled in attack again yesterday as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Newcastle, so will they make changes up front in January?

“There are some good options out there – I always mention Jonathan David as I think he’s really underrated and could be a great solution, but we have to wait for the World Cup to see which clubs will move for him.

“I think it’s just a difficult moment for Man Utd without scoring goals; and I also think Cristiano Ronaldo can never be described as a problem, only a solution for the team. I wouldn’t panic – I’m sure they will be back scoring goals very soon.”

United fans may well be concerned that they’ve surely seen the best of Ronaldo now, and that, as he approaches his 38th birthday, he’s not going to be the force in front of goal that he has been for so much of his career.

The veteran front-man still managed a decent return of 24 goals last season, but he has just two in 12 games so far this term and doesn’t look the best fit in Ten Hag’s line up based on what we’ve seen so far.