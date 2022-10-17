Former Tottenham manager holding out for reunion amid Aston Villa links

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is holding out for a return to North London amid links to Aston Villa.

Pochettino was most recently the manager of French club PSG but was sacked during the summer after spending a year and a half at the club.

According to 90min, Aston Villa are interested in bringing him back to the Premier League if they decide to part ways with Steven Gerrard.

However, the report claims that Pochettino isn’t so keen on a move to Aston Villa as he would rather re-join his former club Tottenham.