Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano clears up Barcelona star’s transfer links with Liverpool

Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed that he’s not aware of Liverpool being interested in a potential transfer deal for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The Reds could do with making signings in the middle of the park this January, and De Jong is undoubtedly a fine player, so it’s not too surprising to see some recent speculation emerge that the Netherlands international could be seen as the ideal solution for Jurgen Klopp in that position.

A report from Sport has stated that Liverpool are joining the race for De Jong, but, writing in the latest edition of his CaughtOffside column, Romano says nothing has changed with the 25-year-old’s situation.

Romano also believes Liverpool may have other targets in mind for that area of their squad, but we may have to wait until closer to January to be sure of who they’ll be pursuing.

“Nothing has changed on Frenkie de Jong’s side,” Romano explained. “As he said also in the last days and weeks, he wanted to stay at Barcelona and there are still no changes.

“This situation could only change if Frenkie himself decides to go. Liverpool were focused on different kind of players, despite rumours on FdJ at the end of August and again more recently.”

Liverpool haven’t made the best of starts to the season, but earned a morale-boosting 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the Premier League yesterday afternoon, just days after they thrashed Rangers 7-1 in the Champions League.