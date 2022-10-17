“I wish I wouldn’t have to talk about it” – Klopp reacts to Liverpool injury blow

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

Liverpool picked up a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Premier League yesterday.

The Reds produced one of their best performances of the season to hand Pep Guardiola his first defeat of the campaign. The win takes them up to eighth in the league table and they will be hoping to close in on the Champions League places in the coming weeks.

Liverpool put in a complete performance and they were outstanding defensively as well as in the attack.

It has been a difficult season for the Merseyside giants and they have had a number of injury problems which has affected their performances in recent months.

Although the win over Manchester City will give them an immense confidence boost, the occasion has been marred with another injury blow for the Reds.

Portuguese international Diogo Jota picked up an injury towards the end of the game and the 26-year-old had to be stretchered off the pitch. The true extent of the injury is yet to be known but Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp seemed worried about the situation during his post-match presser.

More Stories / Latest News
“Outstanding player” – PL manager reacts to transfer links with Man United star
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano clears up Barcelona star’s transfer links with Liverpool
Exclusive: Arsenal “ready” to strengthen in two positions in January transfer window to aid unexpected title challenge

Jota worked tirelessly against Manchester City and put in an outstanding shift for Liverpool. A lengthy lay-off for the Portuguese forward would be a massive blow for Liverpool, especially with Luis Diaz already sidelined for a few months.

Klopp said to the club’s official website: “Diogo, I wish I wouldn’t have to talk about it. I saw it on the side of the screen, I am the first one who saw it.

“When I saw he goes down and there was not a lot of contact, you can see a little bit that somebody kicks his foot and maybe the muscle got overstretched, 96 minutes, that’s not good for the muscle. He felt it immediately and now we have to wait to see how bad it is.”

More Stories Diogo Jota Jurgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.