“I wish I wouldn’t have to talk about it” – Klopp reacts to Liverpool injury blow

Liverpool picked up a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Premier League yesterday.

The Reds produced one of their best performances of the season to hand Pep Guardiola his first defeat of the campaign. The win takes them up to eighth in the league table and they will be hoping to close in on the Champions League places in the coming weeks.

Liverpool put in a complete performance and they were outstanding defensively as well as in the attack.

It has been a difficult season for the Merseyside giants and they have had a number of injury problems which has affected their performances in recent months.

Although the win over Manchester City will give them an immense confidence boost, the occasion has been marred with another injury blow for the Reds.

Portuguese international Diogo Jota picked up an injury towards the end of the game and the 26-year-old had to be stretchered off the pitch. The true extent of the injury is yet to be known but Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp seemed worried about the situation during his post-match presser.

Jota needs a stretcher ?

Jota needs a stretcher ?

Another injury isn't what the team needs Well played though, he hasn't stopped all game

Jota worked tirelessly against Manchester City and put in an outstanding shift for Liverpool. A lengthy lay-off for the Portuguese forward would be a massive blow for Liverpool, especially with Luis Diaz already sidelined for a few months.

Klopp said to the club’s official website: “Diogo, I wish I wouldn’t have to talk about it. I saw it on the side of the screen, I am the first one who saw it.

“When I saw he goes down and there was not a lot of contact, you can see a little bit that somebody kicks his foot and maybe the muscle got overstretched, 96 minutes, that’s not good for the muscle. He felt it immediately and now we have to wait to see how bad it is.”